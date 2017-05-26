Obituary: Ernest Z. Bower

Ernest Z. Bower III died from complications from pneumonia near his home in Lilburn, Ga., on May 22. He was 75.

He was the son and grandson of doctors who served patients in the northeastern United States. His mother, Eleanor Cornell White Bower, was an early feminist and professor of genetics and biology. His stepfather, Woodrow Wilson White, was a professor of mathematics and engineering.

Bower was born in Scranton, Pa., and grew up in nearby Clarks Summit. He was the oldest of three children. He attended Colgate University, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and English. He then attended Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia.

He married Gail Gardner in 1963 and together they had four sons.

Bower worked for several companies, including the International Salt Co. and Time Inc. He eventually created his own firm, The Bower Group Inc., specializing in mergers and acquisitions in Europe and the United States.

Bower and his first wife divorced and he married Inge Dittmann. They lived in Pennsylvania, the Netherlands and ultimately Georgia.

Bower was known for his intellect, interest in international finance, and rapier wit. He was a voracious reader and deep thinker.

He is survived by his wife, Inge Dittmann Bower, and sons from his first marriage, Ernest Z. Bower IV (Samantha), Jay R. Bower (Sarah), and Peter C. Bower, and stepson Ralph Touch (Lisa). He was predeceased by his son Eric R. Bower. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Charles, Chloe, Haley, Kate, Hugh, Tyler, Shane, and Spencer, and his sister, Dr. Lisa Bower.

The family has organized a private memorial service for Saturday, May 27, and requests that friends and family make a donation in his name to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) at msf.org, and share memories, stories or good wishes of Ernest Bower to his son at [email protected]