Weston Town Report: Police, registrars, animal control had busy year

Weston’s town report, a collection of townwide updates from June 30, 2015, to July 1, 2016, was recently released.

The report covers vital statistics, facts and figures and was prepared by Weston Town Clerk Donna Anastasia.

According to the report, during this time period, 164 property transfers totaling $143,213,784 were recorded in the town clerk’s office.

The town clerk’s gross revenue for the fiscal year was $546,562, including $341,882 from property conveyance taxes. The remainder came from recording fees, gaming sales, marriage licenses, vital records, dog licensing, and miscellaneous fees.

The town processed $120,000 in sales for Westport Beach emblems, allowing Westonites to access beaches in Westport. Each emblem cost $250 per vehicle, with seniors paying $135.

There were 52 births, 50 marriages and 34 deaths in Weston. The previous fiscal year saw 67 births, 29 marriages and 39 deaths.

Additionally, the town clerk registered 1,369 dogs, for a total gross revenue of $8,111.

Emergency services

According to the police department, there were 7,404 calls for service in the fiscal year. This includes 1,741 crime-related calls, 1,842 motor vehicle calls and 3,787 calls for general services.

There were 31 adult arrests and three juvenile arrests for criminal violations. Police issued 178 written warnings, 211 verbal warnings, and 111 summonses for traffic stops and made eight arrests for driving under the influence. The department also handled 128 motor vehicle accidents and issued eight parking tickets.

In addition to the 7,404 police calls, dispatchers in the communications center handled 524 calls for the fire department and 537 calls for Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper reported that dog bites increased over the past year, and urged residents to register their dogs so the town can monitor rabies immunizations.

Harper said the number of coyotes in town has been increasing, while the deer population has decreased. He noted a rise in sightings of bears, bobcats and fisher cats.

Elections

Less than half the town’s eligible voters, 45.86%, voted in the November 2015 municipal election, in which Republican Nina Daniel beat Democratic incumbent Gayle Weinstein for the first selectman’s seat by 110 votes, 1,426 to 1,316.

The April 2016 Republican primary drew 977 out of 1,857 eligible voters, a 52.61% turnout. The Democratic primary drew 1,338 out of 2,239 eligible voters, 59.76%.

The 2016-17 town budget vote in April 2016 had an extremely low turnout, with only 9.14% of eligible voters coming to the polls. In total, 574 out of a possible 6,280 voters turned out for the referendum.

Throughout the fiscal year, 645 new voters were added to the rolls and 419 voters were removed from the registry of active Weston voters.

Registrars Theresa Brasco and Mike Zegers reported a 17.6% increase in voters from Sept. 29, 2015, to Nov. 16, 2016, the approximate presidential election season. The number of registered voters in town grew from 5,910 to 6,952.

Karen Tatarka, former library director, reported that the gate count, or total attendance, for the Weston Public Library was approximately 59,000 people during the fiscal year.

Books, DVDs and audiobook circulation increased by 5.85% and circulation of children’s material increased 24%.

Library staff answered more than 7,000 reference and reader advisory inquiries, while the library website recorded more than 45,000 users.

The library offered nearly 300 programs with a total attendance of more than 6,000. Attendance in children’s programming increased over 100%.

Social Services

Charlene Chiang Hillman, director of social services, reported that the department was working with 146 Weston households, including 79 households that are in financial need.

The greatest increase in demand for services, Hillman noted, was from the elderly population as they choose to age in place. Hillman said these instances are “highly complex” and require coordination with numerous services to “insure the health and safety” of that population.

The department provides a variety of services, including emergency financial assistance for food, shelter, electricity, and heat; crisis counseling; holiday giving; Thanksgiving baskets; and fuel assistance.

Building permits

For the year, 14 permits were issued for new home construction, and 145 permits for additions and home renovations.

There were 34 permits for generators, 16 permits for new swimming pools, 16 permits for new outbuildings, and 15 permits for the installation of solar systems.

In total, the building department issued 240 permits with total costs for new construction at $16,647,581.

The Weston town report is available for public viewing at the town clerk’s office in town hall. The report is not available to take home, but Westonites are encouraged to flip through the pages at town hall.