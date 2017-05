In a rainy regular-season finale, the Weston High girls golf team fell 225-246 to host Joel Barlow on Thursday, May 25, at Redding Country Club.

Halley Melito led Weston with a 56 for nine holes. Carolyn Zech also broke 60 with a 58.

Julia Schreder was next with a 65. Also scoring for the Trojans, Abby West shot a 67.