In one sense the Weston High girls track team had to worry about just a certain opponent in its final meet of the regular season.

Traveling to Brookfield on Tuesday May 16, all the Trojans needed was a victory over the hosts to secure first place in the South-West Conference Patriot Division. Strong performances in the relays and the jumps in particular helped the visitors in a 95-45 win.

Weston also picked up a win over Joel Barlow (91-44) but lost to Pomperaug (91-55). It finishes with a 10-3 overall record.

Weston’s first win was in the 4×100-meter relay with Maia Kesselmark, Hanna Greene, Emily Prackup and Sophia Rico finishing in 51.4. It later took first in the 4×400 with Kesselmark, Prackup, Michelle Gutowski and Emma Radisch running a 4:19.9.

Kesselmark also scored in the 100 meters, and tied for second with Pomperaug’s Natalie Connors in 13.1. Radisch was second in the 400 in 63.4.

Pomperaug was fast in both the 100 high and 300 intermediate hurdles, sweeping the latter. Weston scored in the 200 with Lauren Bigelow taking third in 28.0.

Weston secured four first places in the field events, including the javelin. Allie Dyment had a toss of 86 feet to win it.

It went two-three in the high jump with Greene clearing 4’ 8” and Elizabeth Murphy with 4’ 5”. Dominating the triple jump, the Trojans swept the top three places. Rio was first with 32’ 9.5” and Caroline Wertlieb went 31’ 7.5”. Third went to Elise Russell at 31’ 5”.

Rico also won the long jump with 15’ 9.5” and Greene was second with 14’ 9”. Also getting a win, Danielle Cass went 9’ 0” in the pole vault, as did Rico, who was second, based on number of attempts.

After the South-West Conference championships this week, Weston competes in the state Class MM meet on Wednesday at Middletown High.