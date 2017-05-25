Weston High girls tennis coach John Martellino knew there was no need to alter his team’s lineup for this season’s South-West Conference championship against Joel Barlow.

A year ago, he moved some singles players to doubles and vice-versa, which proved to be just enough for a 4-3 win. Having beaten the same opponent twice during the regular season, even without their top player in one match, the Trojans went with same formula.

Back at full force, they were more than ready for another rematch. Taking all but one contest, the Trojans captured their second straight league title last Wednesday, May 17, on their home courts with a 6-1 score. This marked the fourth straight time the two teams had met for the title.

“Had we lost to them, I might have decided (to do it),” said Martellino, whose team was seeded first. “I felt confident we were going to win.”

Compared to the semifinal match against Newtown two days earlier, which featured gusty winds, the championship featured higher-than-usual temperatures. Yet Weston was prepared and won all of the singles matches. Cayla Koch was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Barlow’s Maddie Massey.

“We knew it was going to be really hot, so we had to drink a lot and just mentally prepare,” said Koch.

Ally D’Aquino was at second singles for a 6-3, 6-2 win over Cally Higgins. Rachel Finkel defeated Sydney Higgins 6-1, 6-2.

Completing the singles sweep, first-year team member Bevin Benson beat Laurel Winslow 6-1, 6-4 at fourth singles.

“She came out of nowhere,” said Martellino. “She’s solid.”

In the doubles competition, Weston’s Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik had two close sets in holding off Barlow’s EllieAnn Lesko and Elizabeth McCain 7-5, 6-4.

Barlow’s only win came at second doubles when Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban posted 6-1, 6-4 scores over Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech.

Third doubles went to Weston, with Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman beating Anastasia Fassman and Callie Bast 7-5, 6-4.

Weston will now take part in the state Class S tournament starting Saturday against an opponent to be determined.