Sweeping its final regular-season meet, the Weston boys track team captured the Patriot Division of the South-West Conference by handily defeating Joel Barlow (106-44), Brookfield (118-28) and Pomperaug (98-52) at home on Monday, May 15. The Trojans finished the regular season 6-0 in the division and with an overall record of 13-2.

Weston won six of the eight individual track events and two of the three relays. It also took three of the four jumping events but was shut out in the three throwing events.

The 100- and 200-meter sprinters were the beneficiaries of a strong tailwind and registered their best times of the season. Baruch Goodman won the 100 in 11.0 and tied with senior Cameron Okoro in the 200 in 22.4. It was Okoro’s first outing of the season, and he came through with an SWC and state qualifying time.

Senior captain Nik Parker won the 400 meters in 51.7 seconds, and hurdler Brian Kennedy again turned in two victories, taking the 110 high hurdles in 15.7 and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.3. Tim Lautenbach won the 3,200 in 10:38.8 and was followed closely by Alex Leo in second. The extremely windy conditions made for tough going in the distance races, and most of the times reflected that.

The exception was senior captain Stephen Tyler’s win in the 1,600 meters, where he outdueled Barlow All-State runner Ben Ruffing to win the event in 4:23.6 despite the stiff breeze on the backstretch. This was a personal best in the event and is currently the fourth fastest time in the state (all classes) and only one second behind the leader. Ruffing had an outstanding day, as he came back later to take the 800 meters in 2:02.3 and also anchored two of Barlow’s relay teams, with the 4×800 team winning in 8:31.7.

Weston won the other two relays. John Hurst and Kevin Stankiewicz joined Parker and Goodman to take the 4×100 in 45.0 seconds. Tyler, Stankiewicz, Goodman and Matt Scott took the 4×400 in 3:33.5.

In the field events, pole vaulter Andrew Zych (11’ 0”) and triple jumper Hamilton Forsythe (41’ 6”) posted wins, as did high jumper Oliver Zych (5’ 8”), who also earned his first victory of the season.

The Trojans will be in action in the state Class MM meet on May 31 in Middletown. They now have qualifiers in every event except the discus and will battle with perennial powerhouse Windsor, which won last season.