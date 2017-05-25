It took a few innings, but the Weston High baseball team ultimately had an answer for Brookfield in the South-West Conference quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Trojans trailed by a run for most of the action on Saturday, May 20. Some late heroics on offense and defense was just what they needed for a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Revson field.

“We were down in a tight one for almost six innings,” said Weston head coach Frank Fedeli. “We stayed with it. We did little things.”

Weston played tight defense for the most part, committing only one error. It also relied on the pitching of Zack Clevenger, who allowed one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts for the win.

Sixth-seeded Brookfield went up in the top of the second inning. Mason Blanchette reached base on an error and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Johansen.

Blanchette and Clevenger were then locked in a pitcher’s duel until the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Dan Covino singled and stole second, and Colin Donnelly drove him home on a single to tie it.

“I knew when Colin stepped to the plate in the sixth we were going to get that run,” said Clevenger. “Once we tied it, I knew we had it. As long as I held them there, we were going to win that game.”

A balk allowed Donnelly to go to second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Scott Derene’s sacrifice fly to left field brought in the go-ahead run.

Weston needed some key defense in the last inning to hold off the Bobcats. Chris Fruhbeis made two key catches in left field, including the final out of the game in deep center field, as the Trojans hung on for the win.

“We’ve had trouble coming back when we fell behind all year,” said Clevenger. “Something about today felt different. We had a lot of energy.”

Donnelly and Covino each had one hit and scored a run. The former also had one RBI, as did Derene.

Blanchette took the loss for Brookfield, giving up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Held to just four hits, the lost 2-1 to host Brookfield in the regular-season finale on Tuesday, May 16.

The Trojans plated their lone run in the second when Fruhbeis led off with a triple and scored on Clevenger’s double.

On the mound, Mike Kolf earned the win for Brookfield. He tossed seven innings, surrendering one run, four hits, and striking out five.

Ryan Orefice took the loss for Trojans, going six innings, allowing two runs (one earned), three hits, striking out nine, and walking zero.

Covino had Weston’s other two hits.