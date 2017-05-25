Army vet is Weston’s Memorial Day parade grand marshal

Roy Spies, a longtime Westonite and a U.S. Army veteran, will be the grand marshal of Weston’s Memorial Day parade.

Spies, 88, has lived with his wife, Vonnie, on Glenwood Road for four decades. He said he looks forward to participating in the Memorial Day parade every year.

“I’ve been going just about every year for the last 30 years,” said Spies. “I’ve met a lot of my fellow veterans and I’m proud to have marched alongside them.”

Spies grew up in Milwaukee, Wis., and clearly remembers where he was when he heard Pearl Harbor was bombed.

“I was in eighth grade when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor,” said Spies. “That made me want to help my country.”

‘Hard to do’

Spies signed up for the Army at 17, while the United States was in the thick of World War II. Because of his age, Spies said, his mother had to sign off on his papers to enter the war. “She told me it was the hardest thing she ever had to do,” he said.

Spies was in the middle of his “eight hard weeks of boot camp” in Washington state when he got word that the atom bomb had been dropped on Japan, causing the Japanese to surrender just days later.

In 1945, after the end of major conflict, Spies was sent to Nara, a city in central Japan, as a soldier in the post-World War II Japanese occupation.

Spies spent nearly two years in Nara, essentially patrolling the area to ensure stability and order. In his time in Japan, he was promoted to corporal. He likened his job to military police, despite not officially being a military policeman at the time.

Spies was not subjected to any combat while in Japan and said his relationship with the Japanese people was generally positive. “When we were leaving Japan to go home, a man came up to me and said, ‘You American fellas aren’t so bad,’” said Spies, laughing.

GI Bill

On coming back to the United States, Spies took full advantage of the GI Bill, which helped fund the college education of returning soldiers.

He attended the University of Wisconsin and got a degree in finance. He also took ROTC because it helped further fund his college education.

Because of his prior service, Spies became a lieutenant in the Army after he completed the ROTC program. He was told he would be called back to the service only if there was another war. Because World War II had ended, Spies assumed there wouldn’t be another conflict for a while. But that was not to be.

Spies graduated from college in 1952, at the height of the Korean War. After graduation, he managed to get a job at Marathon Corp., a paper and wood company based in Neenah, Wis.

“They said one of the reasons they hired me was due to my military service,” said Spies.

He was called back to the Army for the Korean War shortly after he started his job. Fortunately, Spies said, the higher-ups at his job said he would have a job once he returned to Wisconsin.

Spies never went overseas in the Korean War. He spent nearly two years stationed at bases in New York and outside Washington, D.C. He worked as military police during the war, overseeing training and schooling for other members of the service.

“Some of our allies sent officers to these schools,” said Spies. “I got to know people from all around the world; it was a unique experience.”

During his second tenure in the Army, Spies was promoted to captain, which would remain his rank when he finished his service.

Spies was awarded three medals during his service. First was an Occupation Medal, the second was for good conduct, and the third was for being in the Pacific around the time of World War II.

Weston

Once Spies was out of the military, he and Vonnie married and decided to settle in Milwaukee, where they bought a house with a GI loan.

Soon after, Spies got the opportunity to move for work. He was initially intent on staying in Wisconsin, but after asking his father for advice, he decided to move and explore new areas and opportunities.

He and Vonnie moved to the Philadelphia area for a few years before settling on a position in New York and a home in the suburbs. He initially moved to Westport, but ultimately chose Weston because of the excellent school system.

Spies has three children, Cindy Smith of Redding, Peter Spies of Bethel and Michael Spies, who lives in Texas. All three are graduates of Weston High School.

A member of Saugatuck Church, Spies has been involved with the Y’s Men and the Weston Field Club. He is also a nature enthusiast who has given tours of Devil’s Den.

Spies said he looks forward to the Memorial Day parade every year and is thrilled to have a chance to lead it as the grand marshal.

“I was surprised I was picked to be the grand marshal, but it’s very important to me,” Spies said. “I’m thrilled to have this honor.”

Spies said he will give a small speech after the parade, where he will praise the veterans in the parade for representing the United States.

“I’ve always felt very proud of my country and I am proud to be a veteran,” Spies said. “It feels like the whole country is celebrating us on Memorial Day, not just Weston.”

Ultimately, Spies is looking forward to the parade because it is a way to the honor people who serve the country.

“I always thought it was important to serve my country,” he said. “I think it’s important to serve in some way, even if you don’t join the military.”

The parade begins on Monday at 10:45 a.m. at the high school. There will be a small ceremony after the parade at the Town Hall gazebo.