Playing in its first single division South-West Conference championship, the Weston High girls lacrosse team lost 16-12 to Newtown on Wednesday, May 24, at Joel Barlow High. The loss also stopped a nine-game winning streak for Weston

Second-seeded Weston, which won SWC Division II titles in 2012 and 2013, played evenly with top-seeded Newtown for the entire first half and had the lead on several occasions, going up 8-6 at halftime.

The Trojans led by as many as three (9-6) before Newtown went on a seven-goal run for much of the second half to put things out of reach.

Taylor Moore and Nicole Werner led Weston with five goals apiece. Each also had an assist.

Grace Toner (pictured) scored one and had three assists. Madison Wilson also had an assist.

Julia Sughrue led Newtown with seven goals and three assists to be named the MVP for the championship.

Olivia Ferdinand made six saves in goal for Weston, now 15-5 overall.