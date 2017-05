Dropping its record to 6-9 overall, the Weston High girls golf team lost 208-237 to Brookfield at Aspetuck Valley Country Club on Wednesday, May 24.

Halley Melito led the Trojans with a 54, a stroke ahead of Abby West. Sarah Johnson and Carolyn Zech each shot a 64.

Brookfield’s Juls Sweet was the medalist for the match with a 45.