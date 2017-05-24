Lots of Memorial Day events in Weston this weekend

There’s plenty to do in Weston over the Memorial Day holiday. The town is ready to kick off the summer season with a weekend jam-packed with events designed to entertain, inspire, and honor those who died in service to their country.

Parade and ceremony

The highlight of the weekend for many is the annual Weston Memorial Day parade, sponsored for more than 50 years by the Weston Volunteer Fire Department. This year’s parade steps off at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 29, and will be led by Grand Marshal Roy Spies, who served in the U.S. Army in the Japanese occupation post WWII and the Korean War.

Marchers assemble on School Road near the high school beginning at 10.

All community organizations are welcome to march or have floats in the parade. Sports teams line up in the middle of the high school parking lot; Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts at the far end.

The Funky Dawgz Brass Band is scheduled to appear in the parade.

A flyover by a C-130 plane by the National Guard is scheduled for near the start of the parade.

Volunteers willing to lend their convertibles to drive veterans, guests and dignitaries, as well as those interested in participating in the parade, are encouraged to call parade organizer Lyette Segerdahl at 203-227-8081 or WVFD at 203-222-2647.

The parade winds down School Road to Weston Center, turning left (east) onto Norfield Road, and ending at Weston Town Hall.

At the end of the parade, at about noon, there will be a brief ceremony with town officials at the gazebo outside town hall. Weston Boy Scouts will raise the flag at the ceremony, while Weston Girl Scouts and Brownies will lay a ceremonial wreath at the Memorial Stone near the Weston Public Library.

The fire department offers free refreshments to the community at the Norfield firehouse immediately after the ceremony outside town hall.

In case of inclement weather, call 203-222-2641 to check on a rain cancellation of the parade.

For veterans

On Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m., before the parade, veterans and their families are invited to enjoy coffee and treats at Norfield Church. There will be shuttle service from Norfield to the parade start.

There will be a barbecue lunch for veterans and their families at Norfield Church after the parade and ceremony at town hall. There will also be shuttle service to Norfield from town hall to the barbecue.

Memorial Day fair

Weston is hosting a four-day Memorial Day fair that is a popular tradition and draws crowds from all over the area. It’s a fund-raiser for the elementary and intermediate school PTOs.

The fair is held on the grounds of Hurlbutt Elementary School (across the street from Weston Center). Fair hours are:

Friday, May 26: 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27: 2-10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: 2-10 p.m.

Monday, May 29: noon-4.

The second annual live music event, “Red, White and Blues,” sponsored by WestonArts, will be held at the fair on the outdoor stage behind the ride on Saturday, May 27, from 2:30 to 9 p.m.

The event features Weston musicians from the middle school, high school, college, and professional levels. Six live bands will perform. Featured in the lineup are Orbit, from Weston High School; Busted Chops, Weston High School jazz combo; Peach Jam, college/high school band; The Bar Car Band; and Joe Lugenbuhl’s Plasm.

Lineup and approximate timing are as follows:

2:30-2:50 — The Revolutionaries, a cappella singing group

3-3:30 — Karl Schulz, jazz pianist

3:45-4:15 — The Bar Car Band, rock and soul

4:30-5 — Mr. Boy, soulful R&B

5:15-5:50 — Busted Chops, jazz combo

6-6:45 — Peach Jam, jam rock

7-8 — Orbit, jam-infused blues rock

8:15-9 — Plasm, Joe Lugenbuhl’s jam band performing funk and originals

Rain date for this event is Sunday, May 28.

5K run, walk

Memorial Day weekend festivities start bright and early Saturday morning, May 27, with a 24-year Weston tradition. Hundreds of runners and walkers will take off at 8:30 from Weston High School, 115 School Road, for the Weston Memorial Day 5K Road Race.

The USATF-certified course begins on School Road and winds through Lords Highway and Old Hyde and Norfield roads, before looping back along Weston Road to finish at the high school.

Travelers should expect traffic delays and detours on these roads.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Weston High School and is expected to finish by about 10 a.m. The walk begins at 8:35.

This event is the single largest fund-raiser for the Weston High School PTO.

Fun Run

For children in kindergarten through grade five who want to participate in a road race, the Kids Fun Run will be held at 8 a.m. at the high school track.

The Fun Run consists of four different events. Children may participate in a 100-meter sprint and 400- and 1,600-meter runs around the track. There is also an inflatable obstacle course consisting of a slide and other challenging components.

For more information about registering for the 5K road race, walk, or Fun Run, visit weston5k.com.