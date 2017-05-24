Weston: Notable Neighbors

Notable Neighbors is a list of accomplishments by Weston residents and graduates.

Gallardo named collegiate scholar

Christopher Gallardo made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Syracuse University. He was also accepted into membership of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

Five make Washington dean’s list

Zach Byer, Becca Marks, Natalie Schanzer, Paige Steinberg, and Zack Weinstein were all named to the dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis for the fall 2016 semester.

Guerin named to Palmer dean’s list

Kenny Guerin was named to the dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Fla., for the ninth quarter term.

Cass wins All-Region honor

Laurence Cass, who attends Ithaca College, received a USTFCCCA Atlantic All-Region award. To be named all-region, an athlete must either be ranked in the top five of an individual event in the region according to final TFRRS data or be part of a top-three relay team.

Granite earns degree at Quinnipiac

Jamie Granite received a sixth-year diploma in educational leadership at Quinnipiac University.

Ancalmo makes Worcester’s dean’s list

Colin Ancalmo was named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s spring 2017 dean’s list.

Janson presents at Steinmetz Symposium

Connor Janson was a presenter at the annual Steinmetz Symposium Day at Union College in Schenectedy, N.Y.

Luminoso on dean’s list at Belmont

Thomas Luminoso was named to to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

Hartman named to Emerson dean’s list

Juliana Hartman was named to the Emerson College dean’s list for spring 2017.