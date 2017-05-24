Boys track: Weston is fourth in league

In a closely contested meet, the Weston boys track team placed fourth at the South-West Conference championships on Tuesday, May 23, at New Milford High. Totaling 99.5 points, it trailed champion New Milford (109 points), Masuk (107) and Newtown (103).

The Trojans won two events, with Nik Parker taking the 400 meters in 50.74 seconds and Stephen Tyler the 1,600 in 4:18.36. In the day’s most exciting contest, Tyler summoned a kick in the last 50 meters to narrowly edge Barlow’s Ben Ruffing by .04 second, setting a new SWC meet record in the process.

Weston also took silver medals in five events. The two relays were the 4×800 (8:13.64) team of Zac Yung, Tim Lautenbach, Pascal Hawkins and Matt Scott and the 4×400 team (3:26.06) with Tyler, Parker, Brian Kennedy and Kevin Stankiewicz.

Kennedy had an excellent day with two silver medals in the 110 high hurdles (15.89) and 300 intermediate hurdles (41.15, a personal best). Andrew Zych equaled his best performance, taking second in the pole vault at 11’ 6”.