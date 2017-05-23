A comeback attempt just fell short for the Weston High boys lacrosse team, which lost 11-7 to host Joel Barlow in the South-West Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 23.

Weston, the No. 3 seed, trailed by as much as five (7-2) early in the second half before going on a four-goal run by Alec Steinberg, including one in the last minute, to make in a 7-6 game going into the final frame. Second-seeded Barlow then outscored the visitors 4-1 in the time remaining to advance to the championship instead.

Steinberg led Weston with four goals. Quentin Catalano and James Goetz scored one, as did George Goetz (pictured), who also had an assist.

Owen Shapiro made four saves in goal for Weston, which will now take part in the state Class M tournament.