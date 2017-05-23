The Weston Forum

Boys lacrosse: Joel Barlow 11, Weston 7

By Weston Forum on May 23, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

A comeback attempt just fell short for the Weston High boys lacrosse team, which lost 11-7 to host Joel Barlow in the South-West Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 23.

Weston, the No. 3 seed, trailed by as much as five (7-2) early in the second half before going on a four-goal run by Alec Steinberg, including one in the last minute, to make in a 7-6 game going into the final frame. Second-seeded Barlow then outscored the visitors 4-1 in the time remaining to advance to the championship instead.

Steinberg led Weston with four goals. Quentin Catalano and James Goetz  scored one, as did George Goetz (pictured), who also had an assist.

Owen Shapiro made four saves in goal for Weston, which will now take part in the state Class M tournament.

Related posts:

  1. Boys lacrosse: Joel Barlow 14, Weston 5
  2. Boys lacrosse: Joel Barlow 15, Weston 8
  3. Boys lacrosse: Barlow overpowers Weston
  4. Volleyball: Barlow downs Weston in finals

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Newtown 5, Weston 0
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress