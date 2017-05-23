Norwalk River ‘One Fly’ & Kids Fishing Tournament May 27

The inaugural Norwalk River “One Fly” & Kids Fishing Tournament will be held Saturday, May 27, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Wilton.
The event is designed to be a fun, family-friendly way to get anglers out enjoying spring fishing on the Norwalk River while supporting the conservation work of the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, a local nonprofit that works to keep the Norwalk and other area streams clean and healthy.
Not just for professional anglers, this low-key and “on your honor” event is more about getting out to experience fishing with friends and family and to celebrate one of the region’s best trout streams.
Fishing is followed by a barbecue celebration and awards ceremony at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA in Wilton. Participating anglers do not need to arrive at 6 a.m. to take part in the tournament, but must stop by the YMCA before they start fishing in order to pick up their official tournament tape measure and special event T-shirt.
The cost of the event is $25 per angler, or $50 per family, and includes entry into the tournament, a special event T-shirt — each family entry gets two T-shirts — and a ticket to the evening barbecue and awards ceremony.
There will be a “One Fly” tournament for fly fishing anglers, a Kids Fishing Division open to all youth age 16 and younger, and an Adult All Tackle Division for ages 17 and older in which all artificial tackle (no bait) can be used on either fly or spin equipment. All lures must have a single hook — no treble hooks — and fishing is “catch-and-release,” meaning all trout caught must be measured quickly, then released back into the river.
Three winners will be declared in each division, with a special river rock plaque going to the anglers who catch the most fish, biggest fish and most total inches over the course of the day.
“We all benefit from a cleaner, healthier Norwalk River,” said Tony Hill of Norwalk, Mianus Chapter president. “This event is a fun way to support Trout Unlimited’s restoration work and get kids and new anglers out on the water. Once you begin enjoying a natural resource like a river, you’re much more likely to want to help protect it.”
Full details and registration may be found at mianustu.org.
Founded in 1975, the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a grassroots conservation organization with more than 600 members in the towns of Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Wilton, and Ridgefield. The chapter works to protect and restore local river resources through active restoration projects, education initiatives and public advocacy.
Anglers enjoy a spring day of fishing at a recent Mianus Chapter event on the Norwalk River. The upcoming Norwalk River ‘One Fly’ & Kids Fishing Tournament set for May 27 will pit anglers from across the region in a friendly competition to see who has the best fishing skills, while raising funds for river restoration work. — Lawrence Frank photo
Norwalk River ‘One Fly’ & Kids Fishing Tournament May 27
By HAN Network on May 23, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Commentary, Community, Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments
Tags: anglers, clean water, fishing, Fly fishing, kids fishing, Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, natural resources, norwalk river, Norwalk River "One Fly" & Kids Fishing Tournament, One Fly tournament, river health, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Trout Unlimited, TU
