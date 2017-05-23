The Weston Forum

Broken headstones found at Coley Cemetery in Weston

By Weston Forum on May 23, 2017

Broken headstones were found at the Coley Cemetery in Weston. Vandalism is suspected.

Weston police responded to a call at Coley Cemetery on Weston Road in Weston about vandalism to headstones.

A caller stated that while visiting the cemetery on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, he noticed his great grandmother’s stone and the stones of distant relatives were broken.

Although the weather was windy the day before, the caller said the stone markers were completely knocked over which suggests they were defaced in an act of vandalism.

There are no suspects at this time. Residents with any information are urged to contact Weston police at 203-222-2600.

A number of old headstones were knocked over at the Coley Cemetery in Weston.

