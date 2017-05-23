About Town: Red Ink

Surprise! We are in the soup. So much so, in fact, that the legislature doesn’t seem to have grasped the magnitude of the problem. Connecticut has run out of money to pay its bills.

The governor has claimed it is the legislature and previous governors who are to blame. He touts the city of Stamford’s policies and successes while he was the mayor there.

Malloy claims his administration had clamped down on sweetheart union deals in Stamford. Can he accomplish the same in state government?

For those who are tired of politics and grim financial news, how about a little history? Per the old saying, if we don’t learn from history we are doomed to repeat it. History can also teach us to communicate better.

A good way to start is with politically oriented cartoons and artworks from the past. I highly recommend that you make a visit to the Wilton Historical Society’s current exhibit titled “Dr. Seuss, Political Cartoons and the Battle over Isolationism vs. Intervention.” See the society’s website for details, wiltonhistorical.org.

The focus of the many cartoons and posters featured in this exhibition is American isolation and intervention during and after World War I, and the lead-up to World War II. Don’t be surprised if viewing these works brings to mind thought-provoking parallels with recently expressed “America First” philosophies.

And I don’t know about you, but my knowledge of world conflicts in the period between World War II and the Vietnam War is hazy. So I am looking forward to the League of Women Voters of Weston’s annual luncheon and “Betty Hill Forum on International Affairs,” occurring Friday, June 9, at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club. The featured speaker will be an expert on such matters, the distinguished historian, author, and teacher Mark Albertson. Check out his website at markwriter.com.

Details and registration information for this forum will soon be provided at the league’s website, lwvweston.org.

Bills passed

Seven bills have passed both House and Senate thus far in the current legislative session in Hartford. Three have been signed by the governor.

The first of those three is HB 6008, which aims to ensure that the Metropolitan District Commission in the Hartford area is more responsive to the community. Second is a technical bill regarding insurance, HB 7025. The third is HB 6695, “An Act Concerning the Protection of Youth from Conversion Therapy.”

Part of the bill’s definition of “conversion therapy” is “any practice or treatment administered to a person under 18 years of age that seeks to change the person’s sexual orientation or gender identity …”

Not yet signed by the governor as this column is being written are four other bills that have been passed by the legislature. HB 7254 would help support special education for dyslexic students. SB 976 seeks to improve Probate Court services. SB 844 would help protect public health with respect to human immunodeficiency virus.

And last but not least, SB 798 would authorize the Mashantucket Pequot tribe or the Mohegan tribe of Indians of Connecticut to enter into agreements with municipalities to furnish or receive police assistance.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com.