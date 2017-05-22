Reaching the South-West Conference championship for the first time since the league returned to a one-division format, the Weston High girls lacrosse team defeated Pomperaug 13-8 in the semifinals on Monday, May 22, at home.

Weston, the No. 2 seed, was led by Taylor Moore with four goals. She also had a pair of assists.

Mimi Fellowes and Nicole Werner each netted three goals with the latter also getting an assist. Grace Toner scored two with two assists.

Sofia Bara (pictured) scored one goal and Madison Wilson had an assist.

Olivia Ferdinand made six saves in goals for Weston.

Melanie Silverman led third-seeded Pomperaug with four goals.

Weston will play the winner of the Newtown-New Fairfield semifinal game for the championship on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.