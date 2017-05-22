Athletic events are postponed

Due to rain, he South-West Conference boys and girls individual tennis tournaments scheduled for today have been postponed to Tuesday at Joel Barlow High. The boys tournament will begin at noon and the girls will begin at 3:30.

The South-West Conference boys and girls track championships have been postponed until Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at New Milford High.

The South-West Conference baseball semifinal game has been postponed until Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Bethel.

The Weston High boys and girls golf matches scheduled for today have been postponed to a date to be determined.