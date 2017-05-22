Eric Hirsch of Weston receives Merit Scholarship

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has announced that this year’s National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners including Eric Hirsch from Weston High School.

Hirsch was one of 2,500 Merit Scholar designees chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. He plans to attend Yale University in the fall, majoring in mathematics.

National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college

studies.

The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors. There were 33 winners chosen in the state of Connecticut.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty of subjects studied and grades earned, scores from two standardized tests, contributions and leadership in school and community activities, an essay written by the finalist, and a recommendation written by a high school official.

This release is the second announcement of winners in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. On April 19, more than 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were named, and on June 7 and July 17, some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced.

This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2015, when more than 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing fewer than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors, were named semifinalists on a state-representational basis.

From the semifinalist group, some 15,000 students met the very high academic standards and other requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

By the conclusion of the 2017 program, about 7,500 finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of more than $32 million in college scholarships.