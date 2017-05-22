Student pleads for flag to be raised at Weston elementary school

Madeline Hemmers, a second grade student at Hurlbutt Elementary School in Weston, was recently inspired to make a positive impact on her school community.

During a recent opinion/persuasive writing unit of study, Madi wrote to Laura Kaddis, Hurlbutt principal, to share her opinion that the school should have flags displayed in the hallways.

Madi supported her claim with evidence citing the many times students pass in the hallways during the Pledge of Allegiance. She felt strongly that students who are in the halls should have a flag visible to them.

Kevin Guertin, Madi’s teacher, encouraged her to write to the principal and supported Madi throughout the process. The writing curriculum at Hurlbutt teaches students to use their writing to make the world a better place. Students in kindergarten and grades one and two learn strategies and writing techniques to express their ideas and opinions.

Madi was pleased to have the first flag hung in the North House of the building near the school’s Never Give Up bulletin board. The board, created by teacher Allison Pregman, was the perfect site for Madi’s flag, as it also reminds people to never give up on their ideas and dreams and that everyone can have a positive impact on their community.