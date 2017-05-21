Weston Boy Scouts are about more than camping

There’s a lot of camping in Boy Scouts, but Weston’s Boy Scout Troop 788 does a lot more than sleep under the stars. They also go hiking, whitewater rafting, canoeing, skiing, sailing, and scuba diving.

But it doesn’t end there. Boy Scouts are making a difference at home. All Scouts participate in community service, completing needed and meaningful projects in and around Weston.

Troop members and Eagle Scouts volunteer hundreds of hours improving the town and helping local charities. Beneficiaries of the leadership and labors of Weston Boy Scouts over the past few years include the Weston Historical Society, Weston Senior Center, Lachat Town Farm, Connecticut Food Bank, Gillespie Center homeless shelter, a Bridgeport school, and many other local organizations.

Boy Scouts also learn survival skills, people skills, and leadership skills that will last a lifetime.

In addition to a weekly troop meeting, the Scouts participate in weekend trips in which they go camping, biking, fishing, and skiing. Every summer, Troop 788 sends about 20 Scouts for one week to the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Yankee Council Camp Sequassen in New Hartford. In addition to swimming in the lake and enjoying nightly campfires, the boys can work on their advancement by taking classes in archery, lifeguarding, astronomy, digital technology, basketry, metalwork, sculpture, chess, and game design.

The more advanced Scouts can take part in the “Big 4” BSA High Adventure programs: Philmont Scout Ranch, Florida Sea Base, Northern Tier, and The Summit. Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico is the BSA’s largest national High Adventure Base and provides a beautiful, rugged terrain for backpacking treks. Troop 788’s next visit to Philmont is slated for the summer of 2018.

Sea Base is the BSA’s High Adventure aquatics program. In 2015, Troop 788 did the St. Thomas Sailing Adventure, chartering two 50-foot sailboats in the Virgin Islands. The boys lived aboard the boat and learned how to sail in the open ocean and cook for themselves on board, and they became scuba-certified and did two open water dives in the clear blue waters of St. Thomas.

In the summer of 2016, Troop 788 sent two crews of six Scouts and two adults to the Northern Tier Boundary Waters Canoe Area in Northern Minnesota. They canoed and camped for nine days without electronic communication and covered about 75 miles through the lakes and portages of the U.S. and Canadian national parks. They fished in pristine lakes where motorized craft are not allowed.

The Scouts may also attend the National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. This summer, Troop 788 has planned a trip to the reserve and may go to the Jamboree as well. In addition to the High Adventure bases in the United States, there are opportunities abroad. Recently, a Weston Scout went to a Scout Jamboree in Ireland.

The troop has also participated in campouts at Sikorsky Aircraft and West Point where they learn about technical and military education and careers. They also have access to multi-day leadership training retreats and various other educational opportunities. There is also an annual ski trip that includes family members in addition to the Scouts. This year, the troop went to Pico and Killington in Vermont, staying in a nice, warm hotel, not a tent.

Troop 788 has a strong record of supporting its Scouts to obtain the highest rank, Eagle Scout. Over the past few years, between five and eight Weston Scouts per year have achieved that rank, which is much higher than the national average.

Boy Scouting typically begins in sixth grade, but boys of any grade, six or above, may join at any time. No prerequisite experience is needed, and Scouts do not have to have participated in Cub Scouts to join Boy Scouts. Boys (and parents) may attend a few meetings before enrolling. More information about Weston Troop 788 is at westontroop788.org.