The Kiwanis Club of Weston presented the 2017 Millie Best Environment Award to the Lachat Town Farm.

Named for environmentalist Millie Best, the award is presented each year to a resident of the Weston community for his or her environmental contributions or preservation efforts.

Volunteers have worked to preserve the Lachat Town Farm on Godfrey Road West in Weston, including the renovation of a historic farmhouse and creation of a community garden.