Life after Weston: Freshman year in college is full of struggles

Last September I said goodbye to my family and friends, my dogs, and Weston, the small town I had called home for the last two years, to drop my stuff into a 100-square-foot dorm room at Boston University.
Needless to say, my freshman year at college can be summed up in one word: change. From having to adjust to life in the city, new classes, and a new friend group, change was everywhere.
Looking back now, I can say without hesitation that I’ve made the most of this change and gained a lot from it. From going out and pushing myself to explore Boston, to meeting too many new people to count, the end of the year came too fast.
But of course, that isn’t the whole story, and it would be misleading if I left it at that. In the beginning of your freshman year, the truth is it takes time to grapple with the overwhelming amount of change that’s thrown your way.
There were days when I found my classes with ease, had great conversations with the people around me, and felt completely content with where I was and what I was doing. But for every one of those days, there was another when I felt overwhelmed with my schoolwork, found conversations awkward, and called home at the end of the day looking for support from my parents.
This is definitely tougher to deal with at the beginning of your freshman year. It is easy to get into the mind-set that everyone around you is having the time of their lives every day, never feeling the doubt, dismay, or loneliness you do at times.
But if there’s one thing I’ve learned to be true beyond any doubt through my time as a college freshman, it’s that everybody around you struggles with this change. No matter how put together they seem, or how popular they appear, there is no exception to this rule. Everyone has days when they find themselves texting the friends they miss or calling their parents to relay the disaster of a day they’ve just had.
Though this fact may seem intimidating at first, it can really be a comforting idea. It allows you to let down your guard and realize it’s OK to feel distressed in college sometimes. Unlike we’re led to believe through social media — your time at college is not going to be a 24/7 music video-esque experience with nothing but sunny days and good vibes.
And that’s because college is not the time of your life, it’s a time of your life, and at no point does life play out that way.
Of course, there will be days in which you do have that kind of experience, when everything just falls into place and you’re as happy as you could be. But there will also be days when you find yourself holed up in the library for six hours to cram for that final you swore you’d study for weeks before. There are also days when you just genuinely don’t feel happy or willing to be around other people.
But that’s OK. Just like any other year, you’ll have your ups and your downs, and so will everyone else around you. Once you embrace this idea, and stop comparing your experience to everyone else’s, the fun part about college is the change itself.
For most freshmen, college is the first time they are totally independent. Don’t take this independence for granted — run with it. Explore your new home. Whether it’s a rural campus or a city campus like BU, there is always a lot to see and do, and trust me when I say that when it’s time to pack your bags — you won’t want to leave.
In addition to taking a look around, get involved. There isn’t any college I can think of that doesn’t have at least a dozen clubs and extracurricular activities. If you’ve got the time and energy to spare, why not get the most out of what you’re paying for?
Finally, I urge you to keep an open mind about meeting new people. It’s not always easy, and the people may not always be the type you want to associate yourself with, but it’s the only way you’re going to find the person or group that’s right for you.
If you’re heading toward college age, I understand you’ve probably heard the exact same advice almost a million times. But I’m convinced the only reason my freshman year was a success is because I embraced the change that came along with it.
I sought to meet new people instead of waiting around for them to come to me. I got involved in clubs I now call my second home. I made a point of exploring and getting to know my new city.
So embrace the change, be patient with the adjustment, and know you will get out of the college experience exactly what you put into it.
By Till Kaeslin: Weston Forum Intern on May 21, 2017

Life after Weston: Freshman year in college is full of struggles
