Some late heroics on offense and defense helped the third-seeded Weston High baseball team hold off Brookfield in a come-from-behind win in the South-West Conference quarterfinals at home on Saturday, May 20.

Sixth-seeded Brookfield went up in the top of the second inning. Mason Blanchette reached base on an error and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Johansen.

Blanchette and Weston’s Zach Clevenger were then locked in a pitcher’s duel until the bottom of the sixth. With one out Dan Covino singled, stole second and Colin Donnelly drove him home on a single to tie it.

A balk allowed Donnelly to go to second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Scott Derene’s sacrifice fly to left field brought in the go-ahead run.

Chris Fruhbeis made two key catches in left field, including the final out of the game, as the Trojans hung on for the win.

Donnelly and Covino each had one hit and scored a run. The former also had one RBI, as did Derene.

Weston pitcher Zach Clevenger (pictured) allowed one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts for the win. Blanchette took the loss for Weston, giving up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Weston plays the winner of the Newtown-Masuk semifinal game on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined.