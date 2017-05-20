Weston police teach kids how to be safe in college

School Resource Officer Joe Mogollon recently wrapped up a program teaching Weston High seniors a lesson about personal safety in their college careers.

As part of “senior seminar,” a new program designed to help seniors with their first years of life post-high school, Mogollon brought in Weston police Officers Robert Curcio and Robert Klein to discuss safety on college campuses.

“We talked a lot about situational awareness,” said Mogollon. “It’s important to be aware of your surroundings. It might sound like common-sense stuff, but in the day and age of cell phones some kids aren’t aware of what is going on around them.”

The lessons touched on campus safety tips like knowing the nearest hospital, where to go if one needs help, and memorizing the local police non-emergency number.

Klein and Curcio, who both have backgrounds in martial arts training, showed the students basic personal safety maneuvers in case they are physically grabbed without consent.

“Most kids don’t know what to do if someone were to grab them,” said Mogollon. “Officers Klein and Curcio showed techniques on how to get out of a compromising situation. The students really seemed interested in that part.”

Other aspects of the senior seminar included lessons on personal finance, basic nutrition tips, and how to deal with anxiety. Former Weston High students gave talks about their experiences in college so seniors will know what to expect.

“This is the first time these students are going to go out of their Weston bubble all by themselves,” said Mogollon. “It can definitely be daunting, but this is a great program that really helped them get prepared for that.”

Mogollon said feedback for the program, especially the personal safety portion that he led, has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We had guidance counselors there with us as we presented,” said Mogollon. “It helped make this more than a presentation, and an ongoing conversation between the us and the students.”