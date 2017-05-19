Weston roads to be paved over the summer

Starting Tuesday, May 30, through the end of July, the following roads will be paved in Weston:
- Godfrey Road East
- Treadwell Lane
- Treadwell Court
- Glory Road
The town urges residents to use caution when traveling and allow for extra time.
Starting Tuesday, May 30, through the end of July, the following roads will be paved in Weston:
The town urges residents to use caution when traveling and allow for extra time.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877