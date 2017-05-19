The Weston Forum

Weston roads to be paved over the summer

By Weston Forum on May 19, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Four Weston roads will be paved this summer.

Starting Tuesday, May 30, through the end of July, the following roads will be paved in Weston:

  • Godfrey Road East
  • Treadwell Lane
  • Treadwell Court
  • Glory Road

The town urges residents to use caution when traveling and allow for extra time.

