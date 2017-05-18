Boys lacrosse: Weston 12, Brookfield 6

Punching its ticket to the semifinals, the Weston High boys lacrosse team defeated Brookfield 12-6 in the South-West Conference Division I quarterfinals on Thursday, May 18.

Weston, the No. 3 seed, was led by Alec Steinberg with five goals. He also had an assist.

Quentin Catalano scored three goals and Ryan Werner had two. Each had three assists.

James Goetz and Alex Fruhbeis each scored one goal. Bob Lummis, Austin Grogan and Jason Baisley each had an assist.

Owen Shapiro made seven saves in goal for Weston, which will play second-seeded Joel Barlow in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.