Dropping its record to 5-8 overall, the Weston High girls golf team lost 220-231 to defending South-Weston Conference champ Newtown at Rock Ridge Country Club on Wednesday, May 17.

Sarah Johnson led Weston with a 55 for nine holes. Julia Schreder was one stroke behind her with a 56.

Carolyn Zech shot oa 58. Completing the scoring for Weston, Halley Melito had a 62.