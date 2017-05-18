Women’s Club of Weston celebrates 50 years

The Women’s Club of Weston (WCW) has hit the big 50, and it is letting everyone know.

Founded by Westonites Dot Boynton and Ginny Schettino for the purpose of “getting to know one another in a town with two-acre zoning,” the WCW took off in a flash, with 65 women attending its first organizational meeting.

“The club began as a mixture of young moms, moms of teens, and empty nesters,” said longtime Weston resident Judy Stripp, a founding — and current — member. “We were and are a social club, open to all women who are interested in making friends through a variety of activity groups, all-club luncheons, and themed parties where partners are encouraged to join in on the festivities,” Stripp added.

The WCW’s mission remains the same, said Pam Kersey, past president. “We are a relaxed club where friendship and ‘doing what you really enjoy doing’ are key,” Kersey said.

Luncheons

The popular luncheons, held at local restaurants, feature informative presentations.

At the April luncheon, Westonite Richard Frisch discussed the changing world of privacy in the 21st Century. Frisch is a tech expert who spoke about the past and present state of surveillance in people’s lives.

A fall luncheon featured New York Times bestselling author Bill Dedman, who discussed his book Empty Mansions: The Mysterious Life of Huguette Clark and the Spending of a Great American Fortune.

Activity groups

One of the best ways to make or renew friendships is through the activity groups, chaired by Eileen Buckley. “Some of our more popular groups are Wine Tasting, Day Trips, Movie Mavens, Needlecraft, Garden Club, and Ladies Lunch Out,” Buckley said.

WCW also co-sponsors a book group with Weston Newcomers and Neighbors.

“Additionally, we have a volunteer group that is called upon by various area non-profit organizations to help with short-term projects,” Buckley added.

Party time

The themed parties, which are slated for weekends in order to give an opportunity for all, including spouses, to attend, recently featured a 60s party in celebration of the club’s 50th anniversary.

Other parties include a post-holiday social held in January, and a spring get-together.

As in past years, a Kentucky Derby party was held this May. There is also an occasional potluck dinner held at various members’ homes, where good food and great conversation are shared in a casual atmosphere.

Supporting the community

The WCW has a long history of supporting non-profits in the Weston community. Members serve as volunteers for community groups and also donate funds they raised at various functions to help local organizations such as the Weston Warm Up Fund, EMS, Weston Social Services, and Wildlife in Crisis. The club also supports the Weston Food Pantry during the holiday season.

The club continues to be a vibrant organization with membership representing all age groups and varying interests, according to Kersey.

“We look forward to involving new and current members in continued fun, friendship, cultural excursions, shared interests, and, of course, food for the brain and body,” said Carole Berg, WCW president.

For information on joining the Women’s Club of Weston, call Carole Berg at 203-557-3729 or Judy Stripp, membership chair, at 203-227-8917.