Girls tennis: Conference champs

By Weston Forum on May 17, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Winning its second straight South-West Conference championship, the Weston High girls tennis team defeated Joel Barlow 6-1 on Wednesday, May 17. It was also the fourth straight time the two teams have met for the title.

Top-seeded Weston won all of the singles matches. Cayla Koch was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Barlow’s Maddie Massey.

Ally D’Aquino was at second singles for a 6-3, 6-2 win over Cally Higgins.  Rachel Finkel defeated Sydney Higgins 6-1,6-2.

Completing the singles sweep, Bevin Benson beat Laurel Winslow 6-1, 6-4 at fourth singles.

In the doubles competition, Weston’s Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik (pictured) had two close sets in holding off Barlow’s EllieAnn Lesko and Elizabeth McCain 7-5, 6-4. Barlow’s only win came at second doubles when Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban posted 6-1, 6-4 scores over Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech.

Third doubles went to Weston with Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman beating Anastasia Fassman and Callie Bast 7-5, 6-4.

