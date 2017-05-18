Dunsby supports revised budget proposal in response to declining revenue

HARTFORD — State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) has joined the House Republican caucus in presenting a revised no-tax increase budget for 2018-19 that eliminates the projected $5 billion budget deficit, increases school funding for all towns, reduces the corporate surcharge, and mitigates municipal aid losses by reallocating funds.

The revisions were necessary in light of severely declining tax receipts and updated revenue projections that predict a shortfall of $1.46 billion, which means the projected deficit for the 2018-19 biennium now exceeds $5 billion.

Additionally, Connecticut is slated to finish the current fiscal year with a deficit for the third year in a row.

This comes following Governor Dannel Malloy announcing an update on May 15 to the budget he pitched in February. In the revised proposal, the governor proposes $80 million in additional annual tax increases.

“The governor’s budget still includes the disastrous proposal to shift teacher pension costs to our towns, which is something that they just can’t afford,” Dunsby said. “The majority party’s budget fix includes creating a third casino, legalizing marijuana, and a plan to establish tolls. While everyone has different opinions on these issues, major societal changes such as legalizing drugs should be debated on their own, not as an emergency plug for a two-year budget gap.”

In the House Republican budget proposal, every town will see stable school funding. House Republicans relied on significant state employee union concessions and reduced state spending to balance the budget. They also included a wage freeze for state employees, but no layoffs.

“Make no mistake — this is a tough budget that includes significant cuts including department consolidation, union concessions, program elimination, and less borrowing,” Dunsby said. “The fact that the two biggest tax increases in state failed to produce expected revenue shows that we are past the point where tax increases can solve Connecticut’s budget problems.

“Faced with high taxes, workers and businesses are leaving. We see it every day. We must draw a line on taxes if we want families and businesses to have faith in Connecticut.”

Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district communities of Easton, Redding, and Weston.