Punching its ticket to a fourth straight appearance in the South-West Conference championship, the Weston High girls tennis team swept Newtown 7-0 in the semifinals at home on Monday, May 15.

Weston, the top seed, posted a shutout at first singles when Cayla Koch (pictured) blanked Marie Ann Tomaj 6-0, 6-0. It just missed sweeps in three other matches.

One was at second singles, in which Ally D’Aquino defeated Amanda Berry 6-0, 6-1. Rachel Finkel posted identical scores to beat Amanda Conrod in the No. 3 spot.

Bevin Benson was at fourth singles and defeated Megan Cooney 6-2, 6-0 at fourth singles.

In the doubles competition, Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik just missed a sweep in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Emily McCoy and Tessa Leon-Gabetta at No. 1.

Second and third doubles featured eight-game pro-sets. Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech defeated Julia Anderon and Sophie Wolfman 8-2 in the former and Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman were 8-1 winners over Mary Celentoro and Leani Sudberg in the latter.

The win also got the Trojans back on track after a couple of losses last week, their first of the season. One was against Glastonbury on Thursday, May 11. Only one contest went Weston’s way in a 6-1 loss.

The lone win was at first singles. Koch defeated Lexi DeNucci, last season’s State Open singles champ, 6-4, 6-2, marking the first time she had beaten her opponent.

“I’ve definitely gotten physically stronger,” said Koch, who had lost to DeNucci in the semifinals of the open in the past few seasons. “I feel like I came through this time.”

Maddy DeNucci beat D’Aquino 6-2, 5-3 at second singles. Rielly Malz posted the same scores over Finkel at third singles.

Fourth singles featured Dolly Agrawal beating Charlie Glick 6-1, 6-1.

First doubles was the only match that went to three sets. Kim Lao and Gretta Hartman lost the first set to Anderson and Pocsik and then did not surrender a game to win 4-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Alexa Desaulniers and Ellen Baker nearly shut out Mirchandani and Zech before winning 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles. Emily Jacy and Ava Kaverud defeated DiMarco and Herman 6-0, 7-5 at third singles.

Now 16-2 overall, Weston takes part in the SWC individual tournament starting Monday at Joel Barlow High.