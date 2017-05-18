As the regular season winds down, the Weston High softball team still has a chance to make the South-West conference playoffs. One more win can do it.

The Trojans helped their cause when they hosted New Fairfield on Monday, May 8. Led by pitcher Annalise Icatar, they posted a 3-0 shutout.

Weston scored two runs in each of the first, third, fourth, and fifth innings.

Nicole Blitzer, Taylor Krumwiede and Mallory Rogers each had two hits and drove in a run for the Trojans. Julia Neufield also had two hits and scored three runs. Krumwiede and Samantha Hurwitz each hit triples and Icatar drove in a run.

Jordan Klebanow stole three bases, with Rogers and Caitlin Grogan stealing two apiece.

Icatar struck out two and walked none while allowing seven hits.

Weston then hit a couple of bumps in the road in its next two games, including one at New Milford two days later. The deficit grew with almost every inning as the Trojans lost 9-1.

The Trojans took a brief lead in the top of the first when Icatar drove in Klebanow for their team’s only run. New Milford tied it in its first turn and scored at least one run in almost every at bat to pull out of reach. It finished with 12 hits.

Icatar and Klebanow each had two hits. The former also pitched, surrendering nine runs (five earned) on 12 hits. Weston committed five errors.

Getting any offense at all was even tougher for Weston when it hosted Joel Barlow the next day. Barlow’s Claire McGann and Caitlin Colangelo combined to yield just one hit to lead their team to a 7-0 win.

It was scoreless for three innings before Barlow added a run in each of the fourth and fifth frames, three in the sixth and two in the seventh for the win.

Julia Neufeld had her team’s lone hit.

Icatar gave up seven runs. Only three were earned, as Weston made four errors. She also had three strikeouts and five walks with 14 hits.