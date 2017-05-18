The Weston High boys track team dominated three of its conference rivals at a home meet, besting Immaculate (108-42), Stratford (124-26) and New Fairfield (131-19) on Monday, May 8. Its overall record is now 10-2 and it sits atop the Patriot division of the South-West Conference with a 5-0 record.

The day’s double individual winners were sprinter Baruch Goodman, who captured the 100 (11.3) and 200 meters (22.9), and Brian Kennedy, who won the 110 high and 300 intermediate races in 15.9 and 44.7 seconds, respectively. Goodman had a busy day, as he also ran on two winning relay teams — the 4×100 relay team (45.0) and the 4×400 relay (3:28.5). The former also included John Hurst, Nik Parker and Kevin Stankiewicz, while the latter included Parker, Matt Scott and Stephen Tyler.

The 800 was a one-two finish for the Trojans, as Tyler won in 1:58.6 and Scott ran an excellent race with a personal best time of 2:00.4. Junior Tim Lautenbach ran the 3,200 and battled New Fairfield’s Anthony Gulino right to the finish, losing by a mere 0.1 second in a personal best time of 9:58.6.

Parker had a fine 400-meter race, but was just nipped by Immaculate’s Christian Morris and finished in 50.9 seconds.

The improving field events crew enjoyed their greatest success so far this season. Zac Spencer continues to up his marks in the javelin and, though it is not his specialty, was able to win the shot put with a toss of 40’ 8”. Newcomer Sam Chicha also continues to get better, winning the high jump (5’ 8”) and taking second in the long jump (19’ 1”). Andrew Zych had his best outing of the season, taking the pole vault in 11’ 6”, and Hamilton Forsythe won the triple jump with a leap of 39’ 10”.

The Trojans will be in action at the SWC championships on Monday, May 22, in New Milford, where they will be among the favorites in the 14-team field, along with New Milford, Newtown and Masuk.