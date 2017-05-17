Community Band concert features Weston students

The Westport Community Band and area middle school musicians are participating in the annual Play with the Community Band program in a concert on Friday, May 19.

The show begins at 8 p.m. in the Bedford Middle School auditorium in Westport.

For the 21st year, the Westport Band has invited local middle school band directors to nominate young instrumental students to participate in this concert. These students have rehearsed not only among themselves but also with the Community Band to prepare for the concert that concludes this year’s program of music.

Student musicians attend five rehearsals, playing for a period of time with their fellow student musicians, and then the students are joined by the adult members of the Westport Community Band.

The Community Band members mentor the younger musicians in an exchange of musical information, which has proved beneficial to the young students.

Both groups are under the direction of the Westport Community Band director, Sal LaRusso, who retired as the director of the Weston High School Band.

Musicians from the Weston Middle School are flutist Eden Leuzzi, clarinet player Anna Minkov and Miles Doyle on trumpet.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public. The students and the Community Band will share the stage, with each group playing selections alone as well as in a combined band.