Memorial service is set for Bob Gardner

By Patricia Gay on May 17, 2017

Fran Goldstein and Bob Gardner work the polls at a 2012 primary in Weston. — Forum file photo

There will be a memorial service for Robert  “Bob” Gardner on Sunday, May 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Norfield Grange, 12 Goodhill Road.

Bob died after a long illness on April 1, 2017, at the Carolton Hospital in Fairfield. He was 79.

The public is invited to attend and share their thoughts about Gardner and his service to the Weston community. Refreshments will be served.

In honor of his volunteer work, the Weston Democratic Town Committee has created the Bob Gardner Lifetime Achievement award. The committee has announced that Howard Aibel will be the first recipient of the award. The award will be presented in June.

