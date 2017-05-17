The Weston Forum

Car catches on fire after crash in Weston

A car caught on fire after crashing into a tree on Old Redding Road in Weston. — Weston Volunteer Fire Dept. photo

Weston police, firefighters and emergency medical service responded to a car fire just after midnight on Tuesday, May 9, after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Old Redding Road.

A neighbor heard the crash and assisted the driver from the car, according to fire Chief John Pokorny. Pokorny said the neighbor’s actions “made all the difference in the world” in saving the driver from the fire.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was transported to Norwalk Hospital after the accident. 

