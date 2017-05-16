Losing the last game of the regular season, the Weston High softball team lost 6-0 to host Brookfield on Tuesday, May 16. The loss also eliminated Weston from contention for a spot in the South-West Conference playoffs.

Brookfield scored two runs in the bottom of the first and added three more in the fifth. One more run came in the fifth.

Alex Fitzgerald led Brookfield with two hits. She also had four RBI.

Alyssa Lionetti pitched a complete game for Brookfield, allowing four hits and striking out seven for the shutout.

Annalise Icatar pitched for Weston, allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits with three walks.

Icatar, Julia Neufeld, Jordan Klebanow and Samantha Hurwitz each had hits for Weston.