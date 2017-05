Scores were higher than usual for the Weston High girls golf team in a 214-241 loss to Mask at Whitney Farms Golf Course on Tuesday, May 16.

Sarah Johnson led the Trojans and was the only golfer on her team to break 60, shooting a 58.

Halley Melito came close, finishing with a 60. Carolyn Zech was a stroke behind her with a 61.

Julia Schreder followed with a 62 to complete the scoring for the team.