Held to just four hits, the Weston High baseball team lost 2-1 to host Brookfield in the regular-season finale on Tuesday, May 16.

Brookfield captured the lead in the second inning. Mason Blanchette singled and later scored on a single by Dave Albanese, who in turn scored on a fielder’s choice by Alex Johansen,

The Trojans plated their lone run in the second when Chris Fruhbeis led off with a triple and scored on Zack Clevenger’s double.

On the mound, Mike Kolf earned the win for Brookfield. He tossed seven innings, surrendering one run, four hits, and striking out five.

Ryan Orefice took the loss for Trojans, going six innings, allowing two runs (one earned), three hits, striking out nine, and walking zero.

Dan Covino had Weston’s other two hits.