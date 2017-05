Al’s Angels will be holding Angel-ade fund-raisers throughout Weston this Saturday, May 20.

Funds will be raised for area hospitals through proceeds earned from lemonade stands that will be set up.at Bisceglie Park, Morehouse Park, the Onion Barn parking lot, and outside the Weston Public Library.

The rain date for the fund-raiser is Sunday, May 21, at the same locations.