The Weston Forum

Boys golf: Weston 173, New Milford 223

By Weston Forum on May 16, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Winning its sixth straight match, the Weston High boys golf team defeated host New Milford 173-223 at Candlewood Valley Country Club on Monday, May 15.

Weston’s Rob Waltzman earned medalist honors for the fifth time this year by shooting a two-over-par 38 for nine holes. Matt Lagana followed with a 42.

Wes Patel, Tyler Melito, and Connor Meccay rounded out the scoring by shooting 46, 47, and 48, respectively. Hunter Burkard also pitched in a 50.

Weston wraps up the league season on Thursday in Brookfield. A victory earns it the fourth seed in the upcoming South-West Conference tournament.

Related posts:

  1. Boys golf: Weston is third in conference
  2. Boys golf: Immaculate 178, Weston 179
  3. Boys golf: Masuk 175, Weston 187
  4. Boys golf: Weston 174, Newtown 185

Tags: ,

Previous Post Boys track: Weston beats Pomperaug, Brookfield, Joel Barlow
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress