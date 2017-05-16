Winning its sixth straight match, the Weston High boys golf team defeated host New Milford 173-223 at Candlewood Valley Country Club on Monday, May 15.

Weston’s Rob Waltzman earned medalist honors for the fifth time this year by shooting a two-over-par 38 for nine holes. Matt Lagana followed with a 42.

Wes Patel, Tyler Melito, and Connor Meccay rounded out the scoring by shooting 46, 47, and 48, respectively. Hunter Burkard also pitched in a 50.

Weston wraps up the league season on Thursday in Brookfield. A victory earns it the fourth seed in the upcoming South-West Conference tournament.