Boys track: Weston beats Pomperaug, Brookfield, Joel Barlow

By Weston Forum on May 16, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The final meet of the regular season was a sweep for the Weston High boys track team, which defeated Pomperaug (98-52), Brookfield (118-28) and Joel Barlow 106-44) at home on Monday, May 15.

Weston won the 4×100-meter relay with John Hurst, Nik Parker, Kevin Stankiewicz and Baruch Goodman finishing in 45.0 seconds. It also took the 4×400 when Stephen Tyler, Matt Scott, Stankiewicz and Goodman ran a 3:33.5.

Brian Kennedy won the 110 high hurdles in 15.7 and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.3. Other Weston wins were in the 100 (Goodman, 11.0), 1,600 (Tyler, 4:23.6), 400 (Parker, 51.7), 200 (Goodman/Cmaron Okoro, 22.4) and 3,200 (Tim Lautenbach, 10:38.8).

