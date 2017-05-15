The Weston Forum

Softball: Bunnell 11, Weston 10 (nine innings)

By Weston Forum on May 15, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Unable to hold a three-run lead late in the action, the Weston High softball team got edged in nine innings by Bunnell on Monday, May 15, dealing a blow to its chances for a spot in the South-West Conference playoffs.

Weston took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first snd was up 5-0 after two frames. The Bulldogs got two back in their half of the third. It remained a 5-2 game until the top of the seventh when Bunnell scored three times to tie it.

It appeared that Bunnell would put things out of reach with six runs in the top of the ninth but Weston did not give up, rallying in its last turn before coming up short.

Annalise Icatar and Meghan Brennan each had two hits and drove in a run for Weston. Julia Neufeld also had two hits, including a double.

Nicole Blitzer drove in two runs, as did Jordan Klebanow. Each scored two.

Alyssa Moore led Bunnell with three hits and three RBI.

Icatar pitched nine innings, giving up 11 runs (only one earned),13 hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

