Wasting no time in building a lead, the Weston High baseball team defeated Bunnell 4-2 at home on Monday.

The Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Dan Covino and Scott Derene walked. Colin Donnelly drove in one run with a single and Dan Santa Maria’s triple made it 3-0.

Bunnell got two back in the top of the third on three straight hits, including a double by Hathaway Roper. After that, Weston pitcher Zack Clevenger did not allow a run.

He threw six innings, giving up two runs, five hits, striking out eight, and walking one for the win. Dan Olin recorded the last three outs to earn the save.

Mike Castelot took the loss for Bunnell, going five innings, giving up four runs, four hits, and striking out two.

Jake Cavicchia, Will Vallela, Santa Maria, and Donnelly all had one hit to lead Weston. Defensively, it did not commit a single error. Derene made the most plays with ten.

Justin Herrera led Bunnell with two RBI.