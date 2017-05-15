The Weston Forum

Weston students head to National History Day finals

By Weston Forum on May 15, 2017

National History Day finalists, Beck Reiferson, David Tamburri and Brendan Moore from Weston. — Rick Harrington photo

Weston High School sophomores Beck Reiferson, David Tamburri and Brendan Moore competed in the Connecticut History Day State Contest on April 29 and have advanced to the national finals.

The students took second place in the Senior Group Documentary Division for their documentary, The Attica Prison Riot: Violent Conflict on the Frontline of the American Penal System.

The students will represent Weston High School in the National History Day finals held June 11-15 at the University of Maryland. Their faculty adviser is Christina Conetta. 

