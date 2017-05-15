Weston Principals’ Report for April

The principals of Weston’s four public schools discussed activities and events for April in their monthly report. The following are some of the events reported at each school.

Weston High School

Seniors had a special viewing of Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict, followed by different speakers, including Tracy Dayton from the United States attorney’s office. After the film, there was a question-and-answer session with the panelists, including a Darien parent who lost her son to addiction.

Students participated in a basketball tournament with Staples High School to raise money for cancer. Weston won the competition, which raised $500.

Anja Nichol, WHS Class of 2010, spoke on childhood bereavement at a faculty meeting. She is a member of the Coalition to Support Grieving Students. Weston High School will be one of the first high schools in the state to be identified as a Grief Sensitive School by this nationwide coalition.

Eight students were selected for the All State Music Festival — Cameron Edgar (cello), Arianna Imperiali (flute), Ethan Klotz (jazz alto sax), Margaret Lee (violin), Grace Low (bass clarinet), Jane Paknia (jazz trumpet), Ben Rosenberg (French horn), and Thomas Valenti (tenor voice).

Weston Middle School

Student Government Association students prepared and served a warm meal on a cold March day at the Gillespie Center food kitchen in Westport.

Members of the eighth grade Blue team competed in the Middle School Mock Trial State Finals at the Appellate Court in Hartford.

In their social studies economics unit, sixth graders are learning about supply, demand, resources and goods, and trade. Students applied these lessons in a week-long economic production simulation that tasked their create-a-country group with developing a production schedule for potential goods their fictional country could realistically produce, graphing the production possibilities, and determining which goods to specialize in.

Weston Intermediate School

Superintendent William McKersie visited fifth grade classes and read The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere, by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. McKersie led discussions about the American Revolution, challenging students to think critically about why the author chose to write this poem, including its historical inaccuracies.

Third grade students presented their annual spring choral concerts led by Lisa Moretti. Students sang in Spanish and Japanese, as well as English, and performed choreography that accompanied many of the songs.

The school held its annual Science Fair on April 5.

Hurlbutt Elementary School

As part of the persuasive writing unit and social studies curriculum, kindergarten teachers wrote a letter to their classes about a problem they noticed in the community, such as some

families not having enough to eat. The students then wrote a letter to their own families to persuade them to take on the “Paper Bag Challenge,” encouraging them to send nonperishable food items in a paper bag to donate to the Weston Food Pantry.

Second grade artists explored printmaking in art class.