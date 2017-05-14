About Town: 169 towns

What is at stake in the state legislature during the coming weeks?

Will it just involve money and taxes? Most of the time, smart communities such as Weston can figure out ways to deal with such challenges, and paths to sunnier tomorrows. Which is not to say that such challenges aren’t daunting.

But it is not just these fungible assets we are talking about. It appears that we will soon be faced with the prospect of redefining how government on the local level will be able to provide services.

Will the legislature try to regionalize just about everything that can’t move out of Connecticut? Will it also seek to address its financial problems by legalizing casino gambling throughout the state? Those who attended the League of Women Voters of Weston’s forum last weekend on efforts to expand casino gambling in Connecticut heard an informative update on this subject from state Sen. Hwang, who is particularly active in opposing such expansion.

Everything seems to be on the table in Hartford. And the table is expanding to serve one big family, better known as the “vox populi.” Aren’t there alternatives?

ACIR

What is “ACIR?” The initials stand for “Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations.” A basic purpose of this entity is to foster cooperation between state and local officials, by serving as a forum for leaders on the local level to discuss the issues they face with policy makers at the state level. Those would include legislators and representatives of departments and agencies in Hartford.

One thing ACIR has particular expertise in is knowing where the mandates are. In fact, that is one of its primary functions. And once upon a time the commission made it a practice to announce to everyone who would listen which bills under consideration in the legislature amounted to unfunded mandates.

But much like the fable of The Emperor’s New Clothes, legislators quickly realized they really didn’t want to hear the truth. And so a “shall” became a “may” in state statutes, and bingo! Legislators would not have to be seen voting in favor of unfunded mandates!

Thanks to CT-N, I watched the latest meeting of ACIR online last week, streamed live from one of the grand hearing rooms at the Legislative Office Building. This was its first televised meeting.

Some of the 24 members of this body are appointed by the governor and by the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate. Various state agencies are represented, as well as local and regional government officials. A few “public members” are also appointed.

ACIR was created in 1985, largely as a result of the initiative of Weston’s former state Rep. Alice Meyer while she was chair of the legislature’s Planning and Development Committee.

Some years ago ACIR predicted the crisis Connecticut now faces. “Home Rule” was analyzed. ACIR lobbied for changes encouraging towns to work together, and defined means by which towns could regionalize services on a voluntary basis. Has anyone used these tools?

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com.