Weston public schools are hosting Art Jam 2017 on Wednesday, May 24.

Each school will have student artwork displayed in the lobbies, halls and libraries. Parents and students are invited to enjoy the artwork in a fun atmosphere accompanied by student musicians.

Viewing times are as follows:

Weston Intermediate School and Hurlbutt Elementary School: 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Weston Middle School and Weston High School: 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.